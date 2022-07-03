Eid Al Adha: Indian Railways to operate special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate special trains ahead of Eid al-Adha. Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid Al Adha on July 10. The national transporter announced special trains to cater the heavy passenger rush.

Full list of special trains:

Train number 03021/03022 Howrah-Gorakhpur-Howrah special train: This train will run from Howrah on July 7 and on July 8 from Gorakhpur for one trip. The train will depart Howrah at 11.00 pm on July 7 and will reach at Gorakhpur at 17.30 pm. On the return journey, train no. 03022 Gorakhpur – Howrah special train will leave Gorakhpur at 19.30 pm on July 8 and reach at Howrah at 12.35 am next day.

The train will halt at Bandel, Vardhman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur, Chhapra, Siwan, Bhatni and Deoria Sadar. The train will have a total of 21 coaches, including 2 general second class, 12 sleeper class and 5 of 3-tier AC compartments.