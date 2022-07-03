Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Know the details

Mumbai: Leading audio and wearable brand based in India, Fire-Boltt launched a new smartwatch named Fire-Boltt Ring 3 in India. The new smartwatch comes with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 and is offered in six colours — Black, Grey, Gold, Navy, Rose Gold and Silver. The new smartwatch will go on sale via the company website and Amazon from July 3.

The new smartwatch has a rectangular dial and features a 1.8-inch touch screen display. It comes with 118 sports modes and multiple fitness tracking features. It has several inbuilt games and is certified to be dust- and water-resistant with an IP67 rating.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling that allows users to receive and make calls directly from their wrists. It features SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring sensor and a real-time heart rate tracker. Users will be able customize the smartwatch via the paired Android or iOS smartphone.