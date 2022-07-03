India presents 17 school buses, 75 ambulances to Nepal.

As part of its continued efforts to improve the ‘robust and longstanding’ relationship between the two nations and help the Himalayan nation in improving its infrastructure in the health and educational sectors, India on Sunday presented 75 ambulances and 17 school buses to Nepal.

In the presence of Devendra Paudel, Nepal’s Minister of Education, Science, and Technology, India’s recently appointed Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the keys to the cars. According to the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the gift of 75 ambulances also celebrates India’s 75th anniversary of independence.

According to Mr. Srivastava, ‘The gifting of ambulances and school buses is part of the very robust and strong development partnership between the two countries.’ According to him, the Indian government has a history of supporting Nepal’s efforts to improve its infrastructure in the areas of health and education through projects like this one.

Mr. Paudel praised India’s many ongoing development initiatives in Nepal and stated that these initiatives will continue to foster inter-personal ties and enhance relations between the two countries.