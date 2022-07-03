Kubbra Sait discusses her experience having an abortion and explains why she has no regrets.

After the US Supreme Court overturned the five-decade-old Roe v. Wade decision, which removed the fundamental right to abort a child, the globe is currently discussing abortion. In the midst of it all, Kubra Sait, who gained notoriety for playing the transgender character Kuku in the wildly popular series ‘Sacred Game,’ has spoken about her abortion in her just-released memoir, ‘Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir.’ Sait has revealed many secrets of her life to the world through her book, ranging from her experience as a child victim of sexual assault to her debut into the acting industry and challenges.

The actress has shared a number of personal details, including her abortion experience and the reasons she thinks it was perfectly acceptable. The ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actor described how she had an unintentional pregnancy after falling asleep on a nightstand in one of the chapters of her book, ‘I Wasn’t Ready to Be a Mother.’ Later, the actress responded that she had no regrets about having an abortion when asked about her pregnancy during an interview with Times Now.

She recalled the background information and detailed how, in 2013, while on vacation on the Andaman island, she had a one-night encounter with a buddy after having a few drinks together. But a few weeks later, when she missed her periods, the actress took the pregnancy test and it come out positive.

‘A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,’ Kubra writes in her memoir.

During her interview with Times Now, Kubbra said that how she was not ready for a child back then and has no regret about an abortion.

‘It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it,’ she said.

‘No regrets,’ the actress said, ‘Of course, I felt like a terrible human being! A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. ‘But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it.’