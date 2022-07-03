Lalu Prasad Yadav falls from stairs, hospitalized for shoulder fractures

After falling on Sunday, RJD President Lalu Prasad fractured his shoulder and hurt his back, according to a source close to his family. The former chief minister of Bihar, who was staying at his wife Rabri Devi’s house, also a former chief minister, fell on the home’s stairs.

Prasad, who has a number of health issues and is about to travel abroad for treatment of kidney issues, was taken directly to the hospital. ‘Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines,’ said the close aide.

Except for back and shoulder pain, the septuagenarian was ‘experiencing no problems.’ The RJD supremo was recently released on bail after being found guilty in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court in Ranchi.