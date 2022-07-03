Linkedin user describes Bill Gates’ 48-year-old resume as a ‘piece of archaeology’!

While there are several resources and experts that may assist you in developing a strong résumé, let us take a hint from Bill Gates! Bill Gates posted his first CV on LinkedIn on Friday, and it’s nothing short of remarkable. ‘ Whether you’re a recent grad or a college dropout, I’m confident your résumé looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago,’ he wrote beside a photo of his resume.

His 48-year-old CV stretches back to his first year at Harvard. The rich philanthropist has listed his competence in areas such as operating system structure, database administration, computer graphics, and compiler building on his résumé. He adds, ‘Honors Student with A’s in all of the above’. Bill Gates was known at the time as William Henry Gates III. Although Bill Gates has stated that other people’s resumes are more impressive than his 48-year-old résumé, Netizens disagree.

Someone described it as a ‘piece of archaeology’!

However, another person commended Gates, saying, ‘Thank you for the example! Bill Gates is a superb illustration of the substance of a CV and what it represents – reveal what is hidden behind the words. What important are the depths of the words. Thank you for sharing Bill Gates,’ a LinkedIn member remarked. ‘Excellent one-page resume. We should all maintain copies of our previous resumes for future reference. We sometimes lose sight of how far we’ve come in our lives.’ One commenter speculated on how the CV was put together, saying, ‘That’s a tremendously impressive CV for a young kid 48 years ago…undervalued. The CV is well-structured. I’m curious what the printer and software were used for it, not Word! … probably a typewriter!’