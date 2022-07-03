Noise launches new Bluetooth neckband earphones in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Indian consumer electronics brand, Noise launched its new Bluetooth neckband earphones named ‘Noise Flair XL’ in India. It is priced at Rs. 1,499 and can be purchased from Flipkart and the Noise official website. The new neckband earphones will be available in Burgundy Red, Jet Black, Mist Grey, and Stone Blue colours.

The new earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and Noise’s proprietary Tru Bass tech and Hyper Sync technology. They offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The earphones will provide up to 80 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge.

Also Read; Maruti Suzuki launches 2022 Brezza in India: Know the features and price

The Noise Flair XL neckband earphones also come with dual pairing capability, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously. It comes with a USB Type-C charging connector. They has an IPX5 rating, which makes them sweat and water-resistant.