Shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea : one more killed

In the Red Sea off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, two ladies were murdered by shark attacks on Sunday, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Environment.

According to two individuals who spoke to Reuters, the body of a Romanian tourist in her late 40s was found hours after an assault that claimed the life of an Austrian woman in her 68s.

According to the sources, the strikes took place 600 metres apart off the shore of Sahl Hasheesh.

A committee had been established to look into the circumstances of the attacks and any potential scientific explanations, the ministry claimed in its statement.

Additionally, it stated that Major General Amr Hanafi, the Red Sea Governorate’s ruler, had ordered a halt to all activities in the vicinity of the attacks.

The first person was brought to a nearby private clinic, a source at the Red Sea Health Affairs Directorate told Reporters. He said, ‘They tried to revive her, but she died from her wounds.’