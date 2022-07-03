Vijay Devarakonda receives backlash for his nude movie poster for ‘Liger.’

The naked poster of Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda, who is making his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Liger,’ is now available. In the sports action movie, which will be released in theatres on August 25, the actor will play a mixed martial arts fighter. Both Hindi and Telugu versions of the movie were simultaneously filmed. Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna all play significant roles in the film.

Through this film, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will make his film debut in India. He will make a cameo appearance in the movie, according to the producers.

Devarakonda claims that his role in ‘Liger’ was his most difficult to date, both physically and mentally.

” A Film that took my everything.As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.

I give you everything! Coming Soon”.

But despite the fact that the actor in the billboard is wearing nothing but a bunch of flowers, many people stepped forward to express their support for him. The film is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur.