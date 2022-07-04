ADGP Amrit Paul arrested by CID in Karnataka PSI recruitment scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Police have detained Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) Amrit Paul, who supervised recruitment during the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. This is the first time an ADGP who is currently in office has been detained in Karnataka.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said to the media, ‘We won’t compromise. The government has ordered CID to nab everyone involved. An enquiry is on. Let’s wait and see. We have given free rein to CID police.’

The home minister added, ‘ADGP Amrit Paul is being questioned by CID, and the law will take its own course.’ Also, he has planned a news conference for Monday, July 4 at 6:00 p.m. to give an update on the most recent PSI recruitment scam events.