Arrest of IAS, IPS officers; Bommai says, no compromise in investigations.

According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, there is no compromise in the ongoing corruption investigations and the rule of law is in effect in the state. This declaration follows the Monday corruption-related arrests of an IPS officer and an IAS officer.

After these arrests, Karnataka CM Bommai told the media, ‘I’ve said it before too. All investigations are happening as per law. There is no compromise in the investigation. Based on the evidence, action is initiated at all stages. The rule of law is prevailing in Karnataka.’