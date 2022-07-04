Breaking News; ‘Multiple shots’ fired at the July 4 parade, causing chaos!

A gunshot is suspected to have occurred during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. According to the Chicago Sun Times, witnesses claim crowds scattered when they heard gunshots, while others spotted at least five bleeding persons laying on the ground and another beneath a cover. The exact number of casualties is unknown.

Mass Shooting (Highland Park) Emergency crews on scene of a shooting with numerous victims near Central Ave and Second St in downtown Highland Park. Reports of nine gunshot victims. https://t.co/CXi9dvhxcC — Lake & McHenry County Scanner (@LMCScanner) July 4, 2022

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees Highland Park, verified the incident and encouraged residents to avoid the area. However, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed the number of casualties. The Highland Park Police Department and the sheriff’s office did not reply quickly to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering advised people to avoid the downtown area as police investigated the event.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

‘Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park,’ she tweeted. ‘The Fourth Fest has been cancelled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be released when it becomes available’.