Five MLAs in Punjab sworn in as ministers for Bhagwant Mann’s government.

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday administered the oaths of office and secrecy to five new state cabinet ministers. The ceremony was conducted by Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari.

Aman Arora (MLA Sunam), Inderbir Singh Nijjar (MLA Amritsar South), Fauja Singh (MLA Guru Har Sahai), Chetan Singh Joramajra (MLA Samana), and Anmol Gagan Mann were among the Cabinet Ministers who took the oath of office in the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium within the grounds of Punjab Raj Bhawan (MLA Kharar). Throughout the ceremony, the Governor administered them the oath.

The Governor countersigned the oath after it had been signed by the new ministers who had just been sworn in. Aman Arora, a newly named cabinet minister, stated to India Today that the state government has already defined its priorities and that in addition to removing the criminals from Punjab, he will assist Bhagwant Mann in improving the educational and health institutions.