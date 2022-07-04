Jet truck explodes at Michigan air show, Driver killed | Video goes viral

Washington: A his jet-fueled semi-truck exploded during a horrific pyrotechnic accident at the Michigan air show, and its driver was killed in the United States. The, which occurred on Saturday incident was caught on camera, and the visuals went viral on social media.

Videos shared on social media captured the incident. The clips show the truck bursting into flames and then exploding, sending a black mushroom cloud into the air. A thick orange-and-black fireball can also be seen in the foreground of the video, and the vehicle disappears behind it and tumbles after emerging on the other side. According to New York Times, Chris Darnell (40), the driver of the truck and a member of the family that had been part of the air show business for several years, was killed during the incident.

The 40-year-old was racing two planes during the Field of Flight Air Show at Battle Creek Field when his vehicle, called Shockwave Jet Truck, crashed. The two prop planes were performing aerial tricks and flying low above the truck as it raced down the runway when the accident happened. The custom-built race truck, which was equipped with three jet engines and a combined 36,000 horsepower, crashed during the pyrotechnic portion of the air show.

In a Facebook statement, Mr Darnell’s father, Neal Darnell, said that the accident was a ‘result of mechanical failure on the Jet truck’. Further, as per the outlet, Barbara Haluszka, the executive director of the festival, explained that despite what it looks like in many of the videos, the fireball was pyrotechnics and Mr Darnell did not drive through the flames. “The pyro is on the grass,” Ms Haluszka said, adding, “The jet truck is running on the runway. From the crowd’s side, it looks like he’s driving straight through the pyro. But he’s not.”

The vehicle was owned by Darnell Racing Enterprises. The company described the truck as the ‘most powerful truck in the world’, with three engines providing 21,000 pounds of thrust. The Battle Creek Police Department is now investigating the incident.