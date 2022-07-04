Motorola launches Moto G42 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola launched its latest budget smartphone named ‘Moto G42’ in India. The new smartphone is a successor to the Moto G41. Moto G41 was launched in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East last year. The smartphone was not launched in the Indian markets.

The new budget smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Atlantic Green and Metallic Rosé colours and will go on sale through Flipkart and select retail stores from July 11. Customers using SBI card will get a discount of Rs 1000.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs Android 12 and is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging. It will deliver over 30 hours of backup on a single charge.