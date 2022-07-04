Nation Alert; Pakistan recruiting terrorists to join Indian political parties and target leaders!

Pakistan is hatching a new terror Policy in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces believe that terrorists are joining mainstream political parties to gain access into their offices and hatch a plot to kill the political leaders of these parties. The BJP says open online membership is the reason as there is no background check done on these people. Police arrested two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama.

The Police have busted the module which has come from across the border by those who want to spread terror. By entering the BJP, gaining access and doing recce is to make a plot to kill the top leadership. Anyone can become a member of the BJP online. There is no system to check the criminal record or antecedents of those who are taking membership online.

Two suspected terrorists have been arrested in the Rajouri District of Jammu and Kashmir. Police recovered two AK-rifles, 7 Grenades, a pistol, and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession. They were caught by villagers of Tucson Dhok while they were taking shelter in the area. Police had declared Talib Hussain an absconder and reward was announced for him ten days ago after a terror module was busted in the same region.

5 IEDs were recovered from the residence of Talib Hussain in the Rajouri area of Jammu and Kashmir. During the search operation, he reached the higher reaches in the area where they were trying to take shelter. ‘People showed courage and caught them despite these terrorists having arms and ammunition and could have done anything to them,’ said Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has awarded the villagers for their bravery. The political parties across India are pointing fingers at BJP, as this is the second incident in recent time where someone Like Talib Hussain, an active LeT terrorist connected with handlers across the border was also having close connection with BJP.

While Congress has taken great issue with the presence of known terrorists in the ranks of the BJP, it has urged the governing party to explain to the public how the dreaded terrorists have been enjoying its patronage by being given significant positions in the party. Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has also reacted, claiming that the BJP is affiliated with all criminal groups in society.

One of the murderers of the Udaipur case whose name is Riyaz was associated with BJP. The same way, Talib Hussain has been arrested, he is a LeT militant and was in charge of BJP’s IT Cell. It seems all the criminal elements in the society are associated with the BJP. They get these people to do work which leads to communal tensions.