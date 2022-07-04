New FIR filed against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News, had a new FIR filed against him for allegedly using derogatory language on Twitter. In relation to the case, he was taken to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh.

In June, a FIR was filed against Zubari for allegedly using derogatory language toward Yati Narsinghanand, Swami Anand Swaroop, Rashtriya Sanrakshak of the Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, and Mahant Bajrang Muni Udasin.

The development happened when a Delhi court denied Mohammed Zubair’s request for bail and sentenced him to 14 days of judicial detention in a case involving a ‘objectionable tweet’ from 2018.

Due to a production warrant involving a case brought against him at the Khairabad police station, Mohammad Zubair was taken to Sitapur in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The UP court issued the production demand after the police submitted a chargesheet in a case that was registered on June 1.

Bhagwan Sharan, the district head of the Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena, filed a complaint under sections 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the FIR was registered.