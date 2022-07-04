OnePlus will soon launch TV 43 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display in India

Mumbai: Chinese technology brand, OnePlus will soon launch its OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro with 4K UHD display and Gamma Engine in India. The TV was unveiled in April this year.

The company has teased the arrival of new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV in India via its social media channels and e-commerce website Amazon. Interested customers can click on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch. The official launch date and the price will be announced soon.

The new smart TV features a bezel-less design with a 4K UHD display. It will offer HDR10 support and will come equipped with 24W speakers featuring Dolby Audio support. The smart TV will offer connectivity with other OnePlus devices. Users will be able to adjust the TV’s volume via the OnePlus Watch with the Smart Volume Control. It also has Sleep Detection, meaning it will automatically go to sleep when you do.