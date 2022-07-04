Perarivalan gifted portrait of LTTE founder, incident sparks controversy.

On Monday, a portrait of the LTTE founder was given to AG Perarivalan, the man involved in the murder of Rajiv Gandhi. Given that the previous prime minister was murdered by a suicide bomber who was a member of the extremist group, the event honouring Perarivalan has drawn criticism.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, a portrait of LTTE founder Prabhakaran bearing the term ‘leader’ was given to Perarivalan in the presence of his mother Arputhammal. Perarivalan and six other people were found guilty of killing the former prime minister. However, the Supreme Court’s intervention resulted in his release.

Perarivalan was jailed for 31 years. When he was found guilty based on his confession, he was just 19 years old. Perarivalan was charged with purchasing batteries for the LTTE member who planned the assassination. The batteries were used in the Rajiv Gandhi-killing bomb.

Perarivalan was freed by the Supreme Court on the grounds that the Governor of Tamil Nadu had no right to inordinately postpone making a decision regarding his mercy petition.