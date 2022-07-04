Wimbledon Tennis: Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

London: In tennis, the Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic entered the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles at the Wimbledon.

The sixth seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic entered the quarter-finals after their second round opponents Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan gave a walkover.

In the first round, the Indo-Croatian pair defeated David Vega Hernandez and Georgia’s Natela Dzalamidze of Spain by ‘6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3)’. Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic will face either the Brazilian duo of Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia or the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski in the quarterfinals.