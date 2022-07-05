3 arrested in connection with Udaipur murder case

On Tuesday, three persons were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. At Riyaz Attari’s request, one of the accused held by the NIA, Farhad Sheikh, threatened the businessman from Udaipur. Farhad was given the task by Riyaz to kill the businessman.

Wasim Attari, the second accused, worked in a clothes shop directly in front of Kanhaiya Lal’s store. Sources claim that Wasim gave the signal for Riyaz and Ghouse Mohammad to enter Kanhaiya Lal’s store after giving it.

The third accused, Mohsin, is still being investigated, and his role is still unclear. Due to a Facebook post he had made in support of Nupur Sharma, Kanhaiya Lal, a Hindu tailor, was killed in Udaipur on June 28 by two attackers, Riyaz Attari and Ghouse Mohammad.