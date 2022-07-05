BJP’s Annamalai warns DMK; ‘Another Eknath Shinde might emerge in Tamil Nadu.’

The leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP, Annamalai, claimed on Tuesday that another ‘Eknath Shinde’ might emerge, implying to a revolt within CM Stalin’s party, and drew parallels between the political crisis in Maharashtra and the ‘dynasty politics’ in the DMK.

Annamalai spoke to party members in Valluvar Kottam and stated, ‘Two and a half years ago, a group of three parties joined hands to form a coalition like the DMK and Congress. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress joined hands [in Maharashtra], the BJP, which had 105 MLAs, was pushed back and Sena with 57 MLAs formed the government. The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tortured as many BJP supporters as possible.’

‘Then Eknath Shinde came out with 12 MLAs. He went to Surat. This is Rajadharma. When it has to happen, it will happen. It happened after two and a half years [in Maharashtra], we’ll see when it happens in Tamil Nadu,’ he added.