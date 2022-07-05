Congress MLA’s properties raided by Karnataka anti-corruption bureau

Following an ED report on disproportionate assets, anti-corruption bureau investigators in Karnataka on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at five sites held by Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

A flat in Silver Oak Apartments, a guest house in Sadashivanagar, the GK Associates office in Banashankari, and the National Travels office in Kalasipalya were among the locations searched, according to ACB officers. ‘Multiple teams of the ACB are involved in the raids since this morning. The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on,’ an ACB official said.

Since June 2018, Mr. Khan, a four-time MLA, has served as the cabinet of HD Kumaraswamy’s minister of food and civil supplies. The ED allegedly conducted a raid on the homes of Mr. Khan and another former minister, R. Roshan Baig, in August of last year in connection with the IMA Ponzi scheme, which involved the cheating of thousands of people, mainly Muslims, of their hard-earned money.

Mr. Khan, an MLA from the city’s Chamarajpet district, had already appeared in front of the ED several times.