Eid Al Adha: UAE authority issues new advisory

Dubai: The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in the UAE has issued new Covid safety rules for all citizens and residents to be followed during Eid Al Adha celebrations.

NCEMA said that sacrificial meat, gifts and food will be allowed to be distributed among neighbours. But these must be put in clean, sterilised bags or boxes before distribution.All UAE residents and citizens must carry out a PCR test within 72 hours of Eid.

Also Read: UAE makes Al Hosn Green Pass mandatory

The authority also issued new rules for animal slaughter. As per the new rules, unlicensed workers are banned from slaughtering animals. All residents must use apps of registered charities in the country to carry out the sacrifice. Crowding at slaughterhouses must be avoided and inspections will be carried out to check this.

Handshakes are prohibited in the country. The authority urged all residents to use apps or websites to transfer Eid money given to children. Worshippers must try to limit celebrations within their own families. All must wear masks and maintain a safe social distance from others during family visits.