India asks Canada to remove smoking Kali poster

Toronto: The Indian High Commission in Canada has asked the authorities in Canada to remove the smoking Kali poster shared by an Indian film maker. The Indian mission have asked for the removal of the poster from the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto in Canada.

Leena Manimekalai, an Indian film maker settled in Canada has shared a poster of her documentary named ‘Kali’. The poster shows Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQIA+ flag. This poster has ignited controversy in India.

‘We have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto. Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organizers of the event. We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material’, read the open letter by the Indian mission.

Earlier a Delhi-based lawyer, Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint against Leena Manimekalai. In the complaint the lawyer said that the poster should be banned and removed from all platforms. The Delhi Police IFSO unit has filed a FIR under IPC sections 153A and 295A. A hashtag campaign ‘#Arrest LeenaManimekalai’ has been trending on the social media.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged an FIR on July 4 against director Leena Manimekalai for deliberately hurting religious sentiments . The FIR has been lodged on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in the place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments and intention to provoke breach of peace under Sections, 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66 and 67 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).