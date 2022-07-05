It’s possible that James Cameron won’t direct ‘Avatar’ 4 and 5. Here’s why

Later this year, the first instalment of James Cameron’s 2009 science-fiction blockbuster ‘Avatar’ will be released. There will be four sequels to the film, and while it was first reported that Cameron would helm them all, he has since said that may not be the case.

The reason? The amount of effort it takes to direct films of that scale. While speaking to Empire, he said, ‘I’ve got some other things I’m developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don’t know if that’s after three or after four – I’ll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I’m also interested in.’

He added, ‘Or maybe not. I don’t know.’

It makes sense that Cameron would not want to overwork himself when he has already handed off the baton. He allowed Robert Rodriguez to helm ‘Alita: Battle Angel,’ which he had wanted to helm.

The first ‘Avatar’ movie, which tackled issues like exploitation, racism, and imperialism, marked a significant advancement in the use of computer-generated images in motion pictures. Although it got some criticism for having a weak, uncomplicated plot, it was largely lauded for its aesthetics and 3D quality.

The mythological alien race known as the Na’Vi is the subject of the second instalment of the franchise, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ While Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi return from the first film, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel are the new joiners.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ releases on December 16, 2022.