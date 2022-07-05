Know all about Oligospermia or low sperm count

Oligospermia is a male fertility problem that is associated with a low sperm count. As per sexologists, a person’s sperm count is considered lower than normal if they have fewer than 15 million sperm per millilitre (mL) of semen. Anything below that threshold is called oligospermia.

It is classified into three categories:

• Mild oligospermia (10-15 million sperm/mL)

• Moderate oligospermia (5-10 million sperm/mL)

• Severe oligospermia (0- 5 million sperm/mL)

A complete absence of sperm is called azoospermia. Low sperm count is diagnosed via semen analysis.

As per experts, there are several causes for this situation like infection, hormone imbalance, overweight, medication, retrograde ejaculation – a condition when semen enters the bladder instead of leaving from the tip of the penis and use of alcohol and drugs.

This can be treated by surgery, hormone treatment, medication and changing lifestyle. To avoid this one has to limit scrotum exposure to warm objects, quit Smoking and drinking, reduce stress and must take healthy food.

Men with acute oligospermia can choose In vitro fertilisation (IVF) or Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for becoming fathers.

IVF: This technique involves removing oocytes from the ovary and combining them with sperm to facilitate fertilization outside the body. Once fertilized, the embryo is transferred into the uterine cavity. IVF success rates can vary depending on the age of the female partner.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI): This is a treatment where a single live sperm is injected directly into an egg. For people who experience low sperm count, ICSI can also be a promising assisted reproductive technique.

Many men with oligospermia are able to fertilize their partner’s egg, despite lower sperm numbers. The first step in a plan of action involves getting a semen analysis. From there, you can choose treatment methods or explore ways that might help improve chances of conception.