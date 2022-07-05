LeT terrorist Talib Hussain estranged from BJP; seeks NIA probe

The BJP has distanced itself from Talib Hussain, a captured Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, and denied that he was a member of the party’s Jammu and Kashmir section. Talib Hussain, along with another LeT terrorist, was apprehended in Reasi area on Sunday. Hussain allegedly infiltrated the BJP and was even appointed in-charge of Jammu province’s Minority Morcha’s IT & Social Media division.

The BJP first stated that Hussain resigned from the party in May of this year after just being a member for 18 days. Now, J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina has said unequivocally that he was never in any way actively involved with the party. ‘ Talib Hussain was not even a BJP member. He would go to the BJP office dressed as a journalist,’ Raina told India Today. Raina has requested that the National Investigation Agency investigate the allegations that prominent J&K BJP leaders and office-holders were on Hussain’s hit-list.

‘Talib Hussain undertook a reconnaissance of my workplace. He forwarded footage of my workplace to his agents in Pakistan. He used to pose as a journalist to meet with BJP leaders. We want an investigation by the NIA,’ he stated. Raina stated that the party has filed a show cause notice to Minority Morcha Chief Sheikh Bashir, requesting a response within 48 hours. ‘ He [Bashir] lacks the authority to make any appointments. The President makes every appointment in the party,’ the BJP leader explained.

TALIB HUSSAIN WAS CAPTURED

Two terrorists, Faizal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama and Talib Hussain of Rajouri, were apprehended with the assistance of villagers of Tukson Dhok hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The terrorists were detained with two AK-47 weapons, seven grenades, and a handgun.

Rajouri Police had lately found a huge quantity of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and broke a module, in which two LeT terrorists were detained, Talib Hussain was proclaimed an absconder, and a reward was offered. According to authorities, Hussain was in frequent contact with LeT terrorist Qasim in Pakistan and was engaged in at least three incidents of IED bombings in the Rajouri area, as well as civilian deaths and grenade blasts.