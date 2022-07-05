Moderate earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the wee hours of Tuesday. The tremors were felt at around 5:57 am today. There were no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 215 km ESE of Port Blair.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2022: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.

Earlier on Monday, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.