OnePlus launches new smart TV in India: Details

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics brand, OnePlus launched its latest smart TV named ‘OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro ‘in the Indian markets. The new TV is priced at Rs. 32,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and major offline partner stores in the country.

The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro runs on Android TV 10.0. It features a 50-inch (3,840×2,160 pixels) 4K UHD display with support for HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats. The TV is equipped with a preloaded Gamma Engine, which comes along with the Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology. There is also support for MultiCast and Google Duo.

The new TV comes with OxygenPlay 2.0 that is claimed to offer access to over 230 live channels. It supports OnePlus Connect 2.0. OnePlus Connect 2.0 helps users connect their compatible smartphones and use them as a remote control. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI 2.1, two USB 2.0, an RJ45 Ethernet, an optical audio output, and an AV (composite) input.