PM Modi intervenes to launch outreach program for ‘Pasmanda Muslims’!

In a significant political breakthrough, the BJP plans to undertake an outreach campaign for Pasmanda Muslims following the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. They make up over 80% of the Muslim population despite being historically and socially repressed along caste lines. When Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh submitted a report on the BJP’s stunning victory in the Azamgarh and Rampur bypolls at the party’s national executive meeting on July 3, PM Modi interjected and emphasized the need of focusing on Pasmanda Muslims and their upliftment.

Furthermore, he is said to have asked BJP activists to go on ‘Sneh Yatras’ to bridge the gap between the party and the poor, particularly Pasmanda Muslims. He instructed them to focus on new social equations and strive for their upliftment, emphasizing the need of convincing the public that the BJP is pro-people and pro-development. According to reports, it is an attempt to reach out to those who are not conventional voters. Danish Ansari, a Pasmanda Muslim, was named Minority Affairs Minister by the BJP in March of this year.

BJP’s political resolution

During the BJP’s two-day National Executive meeting, a political resolution was voted acknowledging the party’s election achievements in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. The JP Nadda-led party also disclosed that it has endorsed renegade Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the state’s development and people’s welfare. Furthermore, it urged people to reject the ‘divisive, opportunistic, unprincipled, and corrupt politics of dynasty, casteism, and regionalism’ in favor of effective governance.