Popular beach in UAE announces closure

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi announced that Al Bateen Ladies Beach will remain closed till 2023. The beach has been temporarily closed for redevelopment. The beach will be reopened in the second quarter of 2023.

DMT said that the redevelopment of Al Bateen Ladies Beach covers more than 36,580 sqm. It will feature a restaurant, cafes, a prayer room and a convenience store. It will also include a 500-metre exercise loop/jogging track, an outdoor/indoor gym, a paddle court, a volleyball court and a swimming pool, showers facilities and changing rooms.