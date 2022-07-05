Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the share market. The losses in the technology, bank, automobile and consumer shares weighed upon the Indian equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex slipped down by l 100 points or 0.19%to settle at 53,134. The NSE Nifty plunged by 25 points or 0.15% to close at 15,811. Nifty Midcap 100 shed by 0.27% and small-cap edged lower by 0.07%. 11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,725 shares advanced and 1,562 declined.

The top gainers in the equity markets were PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bahrti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Tech Mahindra . The top losers in the Indian markets were HDFC Life, ITC, Wipro, Maruti, M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and Britannia.