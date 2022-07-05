UAE makes Al Hosn Green Pass mandatory

Dubai: The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (GAIAE) in the UAE has launched an online Hajj permit service. The service has been launched on Al Hosn App. The permit is mandatory for pilgrims from the UAE for Hajj pilgrimage. The Green Pass protocol has been integrated with the e-permit within the app.

GAIAE said that all pilgrims who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received the booster doses as due will get the green e-permit on following four steps:

They must have a negative PCR test result taken 72 hours before the date of travel. They must also submit certificates of obtaining a vaccine for meningitis (compulsory), and for seasonal influenza (optional) from a health centre approved by the ministry.

The pilgrims must have a medical report certifying the pilgrim is fit to travel and a travel permit for Haj.

The permit will turn grey if:

— The PCR test expires 72 hours before travel.

— Vaccine or booster doses have not been taken

— The medical report is not obtained

— Haj travel approval is not obtained from the competent authorities

It will turn red if the PCR test result is positive.