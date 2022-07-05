Wheat Procurement crosses 187 lakh tones in Rabi Marketing Season

New Delhi: Union Consumer Affairs Ministry informed that around 187 lakh tones of wheat have been procured so far in the current Rabi Marketing Season 2022-23. The Union government has provided Rs 37,859 crore as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers. Around 17.85 lakh farmers were benefited by this MSP.

As per the ministry, maximum number of wheat has been procured in Punjab, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22. More than 863 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy have been procured so far in the country. Around 1.25 crore farmers have been benefited with Minimum Support Price (MSP). Union government has provided 1 lakh 69 thousand crore rupees as MSP for rice.