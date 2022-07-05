Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic pair enter mixed doubles semifinal

London: In tennis, the Indo-Croatian pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic entered the mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon. The sixth seeded pair of Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic entered the semifinal after defeating fourth-seeded Canadian-Australian duo of Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers by ‘ 6-4, 3-6, 7-5’ in the quarterfinals.

This is Sania’s best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic pair will next face either seventh seeds Robert Farah of Columbia and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia or second seeds Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawcyzk of the US.

In men’s singles, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal entered the quarter-finals by beating Bottic van de Zandschulp by ‘6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6)’. Rafael Nadal will face 11th seed Taylor Fritz in the quarter-finals. Novak Djokovic entered the quarter-finals for the 13th time in his career by beating Tim van Rijthoven.

In Women’s Singles, former champion Simona Halep beat fourth-seeded Paula Badosa by ‘ 6-1, 6-2’ to reach the quarter-finals for the fifth time.