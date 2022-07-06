6-year-old dies after falling into water-filled lift duct in Thane

In the Dombivali neighbourhood of the Thane district, a 6-year-old boy was found dead on Tuesday after he fall into a water-filled lift duct in an under-construction building.

According to a Manpada police station officer, Vedant Jadhav went missing at approximately 11.30 am and after a subsequent investigation, it was found that he had fallen into the pit while attempting to retrieve the ball he was playing with.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation representatives were ordered to give a report on the legality of the current work after the Dombivli Manpada police submitted an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Vedant lived in the Vighnaharta building in the Dombivli hamlet of Sangarli. His mother passed away at the age of one. His father was a sanitation worker, therefore his grandparents looked after him.

He had been spotted playing close to the work site by a neighbour. His uncle, Jaywant Jadhav, said, ‘We thought he might have hidden there but could not find him. We saw his ball floating in the ditch and looked inside only to see Vedant. We immediately pulled him with a rope and ladder. Due to the rain, the hole was filled with water. We took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. After his mother, this was another tragedy for his father and grandparents’.