A new image from the aesthetically spectacular sequel to ‘Avatar’ by James Cameron, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’

Here is a brand-new picture from ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ courtesy of Empire magazine. The movie is the follow-up to James Cameron’s 2009 science fiction epic ‘Avatar,’ which is the most successful film to date and raised the bar for 3D excellence. Fans anticipate no different from the sequels given how highly hailed it was for its breathtaking aesthetics.

The first of those, ‘The Way of Water,’ expands upon the universe that was first revealed in the previous film.

Sigourney Weaver (in a different role), Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Matt Gerald, and Sam Worthington are the only original film cast members to return. With the second instalment, the franchise welcomes Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel.

The story is set a decade after the events of ‘Avatar’. The new image can be seen above.

The last two Avatar movies may not be directed by Cameron, according to recent statements. The cause? the amount of work required to make a movie that size.

He remarked, ‘I’ve got some other stuff I’m developing as well that are fascinating,’ when speaking to Empire. I believe that after a certain amount of time, maybe after three or four, I’ll want to hand the reins over to a director I can trust so that I can pursue other interests.

On December 16, 2022, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be released.