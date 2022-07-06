Alert! Indian Army’s 33-page dossier reveals Pak’s terror plot against India

The Indian Army’s 33-page dossier has revealed Pakistan’s devious terror plans to bleed India. India Today has obtained conclusive proof of Pakistan’s terror plans and betrayal. The document describes how the Pakistani establishment, including the army, conducts border infiltration operations. It also shows how Hindus, a minority in Pakistan, are being slaughtered.

The file details the killings of police officers, teachers, and migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-backed terrorists acting as direct proxies for the forces in Islamabad, as well as how Pakistan kills political workers and brainwashes the youth in Jammu and Kashmir to join the terror ranks.

ATTEMPTS TO INFILTRATE

The first portion of the lengthy dossier, headed ‘Terrorist Incidents Along The LoC And In The Hinterland,’ mentions and elaborates on the 16 attempts made by Pakistani terrorists to enter India between 2020 and 2021. The thorough report also illustrates the terrorists’ path across several areas along the International Border, as well as the weapons and papers confiscated from them by security personnel. It also includes the number of terrorists killed by security personnel while attempting to stop them.

RECRUITMENT IN J&K

‘The openly state-sponsored terror machine operating from Pakistani soil continues to operate in the same manner. Identify naive or weak kids in urgent need of money, indoctrinate them, instil extreme and nasty notions in their malleable brains, and force them to wage the jihad. If the catchment region includes Kashmir, it also includes Pakistan,’ the study notes, referring to the different recruits from the Valley. Chats included in the dossier revealed terrorists informing their superiors in Pakistan of their whereabouts.

TARGETING KASHMIRIAN CIVILIANS

The final component of the report focuses on targeted killings in Kashmir. ‘ In recent years, particularly since Article 370, which granted J&K special status, was repealed in 2019, Pakistan-backed militants have attacked people in the Valley’. The objective is to instil dread and uncertainty in the minds of regular residents, who are easier to target, while simultaneously peddling a false narrative that things are not ‘normal’ in the former state. ‘And all of this is done behind the guise of simmering ‘local’ dissatisfaction, by ‘indigenous’ terror organisations backed and supported by the Pakistani Deep State,’ it says.

‘There has been an increase in such violence since March of this year, with over a dozen occurrences documented’. Many of those targeted belonged to religious groups. According to Ministry of Home Affairs statistics, 87 civilians have been murdered in J&K after Article 370 was repealed on August 5, 2019, compared to 177 civilians in the preceding five years. Terrorist assaults claim the lives of women and children.

The story is backed up by images of grisly deaths of civilians, non-Kashmiri and migrant labourers, and members of the minority population, as well as banners put up by terror groups telling ‘non-local stooges to leave our land and prepare for severe consequences (sic)’.

ATTACKS ON THE POLITICAL PROCESS

‘Terrorist organisations funded by Pakistan have attacked political workers, leaders, and elected representatives in J&K in order to prevent them from engaging in the political process and government functioning. A total of 27 such persons from various political parties have been slain in the previous three years,’ the Army dossier adds, outlining recent political assassinations in the Valley.

“In a country that has endured more than three decades of military dictatorship and where the Army controls the shots regardless of whatever party forms the government, terrorism aimed at destabilising Jammu and Kashmir has thrived.’ Despite being put on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) ‘Grey List,’ It’s time the country was named and shamed globally and held accountable for its actions,’ the dossier concludes.