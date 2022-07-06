DGCA probes after smoke detected in IndiGo’s Raipur-Indore flight

Chhattisgarh ; The cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight saw smoke in the plane after it landed on Tuesday, according to DGCA authorities on Wednesday. According to them, all of the passengers were able to safely escape from the plane. The incident is being investigated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to officials.

IndiGo did not reply to a request for comment from PTI. According to officials, the cabin crew noticed smoke in the cabin after the A320 landed. On Wednesday, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight mechanical fault occurrences involving the airline’s planes in the previous 18 days.