Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE President pardons 737 prisoners

Jul 6, 2022, 10:21 am IST

Abu Dhabi:  His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi   has pardoned 737 prisoners. The prisoners who were sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences  were ordered to release ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. The decision  is in line with UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. This will give the released prisoners to start a new life  and thus they will be able to contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2022: Sharjah Ruler pardons 194 prisoners 

Earlier His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 194 prisoners.

