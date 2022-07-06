Eid Al Adha 2022: UAE President pardons 737 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi has pardoned 737 prisoners. The prisoners who were sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offences were ordered to release ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners. The decision is in line with UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance. This will give the released prisoners to start a new life and thus they will be able to contribute to the service of their families and communities.

Earlier His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 194 prisoners.