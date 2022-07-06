Gulf based air carrier announces new service to Kerala

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, Salam Air has announced new flight service to Kerala. The air carrier will operate non-stop flights connecting Suhar in Oman to Kozhikode in Kerala, India from July 22.

The air carrier will operate two flights a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. The flights will leave Suhar at 12.25 am and will arrive at Kozhikode at 5.30 am. In return, the flight will leave Kozhikode at 6.20 am and will reach at Suhar 8.15 am (Oman time).

Also Read: Eid Al Adha 2022: Sharjah Ruler pardons 194 prisoners

SalamAir is the first airline to use Suhar Airport as an international hub by operating direct international flights. The airline operates flights to Shiraz, Kozhikode, Trabzon and domestically to Salalah. It started flight operations on January 30, 2017. At present, the air carrier operates 116 flights per week across 7 destinations. Recently, SalamAir decided to expand the codeshare agreement that it signed with Oman Air.

At present, the airline company is operating flights from Salalah to Calicut. The air carrier operates two flights a week Fridays and Sundays since April 3.