PM Modi sends birthday wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and extended his wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: ‘Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.’

The prominent Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang in the Himachal Pradesh town of Dharamshala hosted a celebration for the Dalai Lama’s birthday, and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur practically served as the chief guest. Hollywood actor Richard Gere may be seen taking part in celebrations planned by the Central Tibetan Admn of the Tibetan government-in-exile in a video published by the news agency ANI.

‘I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal Govt as well as Centre,’ CM Jairam Thakur told news agency ANI after the celebration.

Apart from the Prime Minister, several chief ministers and Union ministers also extended their wishes to the Dalai Lama. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tweeted: “Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness Dalai Lama. May the eternal lamp of love, harmony & peace in you keep enlightening the world.’ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wished him ‘good health and long life, spreading love, compassion and peace across the world.’ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the spiritual leader on social media and tweeted: ‘Birthday greetings to the Spiritual leader 14th Dalai iLama.May you be blessed with good health and long life.’

Every year, followers around the world commemorate July 6 as the ‘incarnation day’ of the 14th Dalai Lama. The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has kept the celebrations for Incarnation Day quiet for the past two years. After leaving China in 1959, the Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India.