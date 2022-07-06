UAE police issues new traffic advisory

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have issued traffic advisory. The advisory was issued as rain hit parts of the emirate on Wednesday morning.

Abu Dhabi police urged all drivers to be cautious due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards across the emirate.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier announces new service to Kerala

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE has predicted chance of rainfall over some eastern, northern and southern areas on Wednesday. The weather agency also updated that the temperatures will increase slightly in the emirate.