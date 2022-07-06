Wrestler committed suicide in Delhi

According to police, a 25-year-old wrestler in Delhi’s Bindapur area allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison and posted a video to social media about it, citing family issues as the cause. A senior police official claimed that around one in the morning on Tuesday, officers received information about the event indicating that someone had eaten poison.

The victim was at the home of his in-laws. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to M. Harsha Vardhan, deputy commissioner of police for Dwarka. The alleged video that he posted on Facebook is also being investigated as part of the inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC. He stated that investigations into the incident’s circumstances are ongoing.