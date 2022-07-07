BCCI announces Indian team for ODI series against West Indies

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. BCCI announced 16 member team for the series.

The ODI series will begin on July 22. ODIs will be played in Port of Spain. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States.

Senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for series. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain and Ravindra Jadeja has been named as the vice-captain.

Here is the full India squad for West Indies ODIs:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.