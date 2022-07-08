6 dead, 10 injured as bus rams into lorry

Chennai: In a tragic incident, 6 people including 2 women lost their lives and 10 others were injured as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry. The accident took place near Thozhupedu near Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchi national highway. The bus was going to Chidambaram from Koyambedu in Chennai.

In another accident, 3 people including a child were were killed when a concrete mixer truck collided into two cars. The accident took place near Manjuvanchery village located on Padappai-Oragadam road.

More details awaited.