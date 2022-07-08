Breaking News- Cloudburst kills 10 in Amarnath cave area: rescue operation begins!

A cloudburst at the Amarnath shrine in southern Kashmir killed ten pilgrims and wounded many more. A flash flood occurred in the region as a result of the cloudburst. Witnesses recorded a sudden wave of water pouring from above and the walls of the cave after heavy rain in the higher sections. Numerous tents and buildings, such as community kitchens, have been damaged.

Other agencies, as well as national, state, and municipal emergency response teams, are assisting with rescue attempts. Helicopters are being used to rescue people. The officers stated that everything was under control. For the time being, the rain has ceased. Tents and community kitchens have been damaged along the yatra route. The yatra has been put on hold until August 11, when it is expected to end. The injured are being transported to medical facilities.