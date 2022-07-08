Eid Al Adha holidays for financial institutions announced in a Gulf country

Doha: Qatar Central Bank has announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for all financial institutions in the country, including banks, exchange stores, insurance companies, finance, investment and financial advisory. The Eid Al Adha holidays will begin on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The holiday will end on l Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Regular working will resume on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Earlier, the Amiri Diwan in Qatar had announced the Eid al Adha holidays. Eid Al Adha holidays for ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Sunday, July 10, 2022. It will end on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Normal working will resume on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Ministry of Labour has announced 3-day holiday for employees working in the private sector.