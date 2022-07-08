Former UK PM plans a ‘lavish’ wedding party at official residence: Report

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation on Thursday, is planning a large wedding celebration for his marriage to wife Carrie at his official Chequers country estate later this month, according to the Mirror. Johnson, who will remain leader until a new prime minister is appointed, is remaining in part to throw the ‘lavish’ party, according to the Mirror, citing anonymous senior Conservative Party insiders.

When questioned about the story, a Downing Street official stated, ‘The Prime Minister has a strong sense of responsibility and will continue to serve his nation until a new leader is in place, only to fulfill his responsibilities to the public’. In addition to their official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, British prime ministers have long used Chequers, a 16th-century English country estate north of the city, as a personal country retreat, a location to meet foreign dignitaries, and, on occasion, a party.

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson married Carrie, 34, in a low-key, covert wedding at Westminster Cathedral in central London last year. The couple’s anticipated Chequers wedding reception is scheduled on July 30 and is likely to be ‘a much grander and more spectacular event,’ according to the Mirror.

According to the Mirror, which cited two sources, the Johnsons were eager to hold the party, to which many friends and family members had been invited. Chequers boasts 10 bedrooms and a large art collection on a 600-hectare estate the size of more than 1,000 soccer fields. Since the 1920s, British prime leaders have used it.